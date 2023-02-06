Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.