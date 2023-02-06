Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.75 billion. Cigna also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $292.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $44,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 540.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 275.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

