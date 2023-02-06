Citigroup Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $380.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $305.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.75.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $343.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in RH by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RH by 13.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 149.3% during the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

