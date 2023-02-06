Citigroup Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $268.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $273.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

