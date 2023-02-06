Citigroup Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $700.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMO. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $587.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

