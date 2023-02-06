Citigroup Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $329.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $339.00 to $329.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.02 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

