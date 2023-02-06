Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 143.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 504,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 798,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CLRM opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

