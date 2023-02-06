Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.