Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.