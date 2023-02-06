Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $68.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.