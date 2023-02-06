Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $83.02 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.02.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

