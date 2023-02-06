Comparing Applied Digital (APLD) & The Competition

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Applied Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -6.58 Applied Digital Competitors $8.51 billion $2.05 billion -41.48

Profitability

Applied Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Applied Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -155.05% -21.01% -7.14%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.11, indicating that its share price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s peers have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 779 3928 9230 260 2.63

Applied Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 91.92%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

