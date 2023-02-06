Comparing SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 156.63% 15.11% 7.86%

Volatility & Risk

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -12.36, suggesting that its stock price is 1,336% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReNeuron Group and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $31.58, indicating a potential upside of 50.34%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than ReNeuron Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNeuron Group and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $540,000.00 10.59 -$13.23 million N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $622.91 million 6.01 $660.64 million $5.82 3.61

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats ReNeuron Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with its strategically located properties in communities across the country. The firm is planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

