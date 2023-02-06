Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,666 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CATY opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

