Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

