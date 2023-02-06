Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VPU stock opened at $148.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.