Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 40,827 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,827 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE SPG opened at $129.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

