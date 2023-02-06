CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $118.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.17%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

