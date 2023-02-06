CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $122.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 343,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 42,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.