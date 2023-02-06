Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

