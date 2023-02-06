Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COST opened at $514.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.64.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

