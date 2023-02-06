Cowen Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $134.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.17.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 2.5 %

APTV stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.