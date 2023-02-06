Craig Hallum Boosts Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $70.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 111,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

