Credit Suisse Group Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $92.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

