Credit Suisse Group Raises Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $20.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

