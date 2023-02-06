Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $536.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

