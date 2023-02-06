Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $256.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,349 shares of company stock worth $21,021,926 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

