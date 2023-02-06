Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DLA opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $82.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

