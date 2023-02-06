Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Denbury by 262.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,623,000 after buying an additional 618,200 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth $48,202,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 74.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,141,000 after buying an additional 556,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth $47,611,000.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Denbury has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

