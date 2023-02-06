Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $34.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of WRK opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

