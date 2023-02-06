DHI Media (WIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th.
DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.70 million for the quarter.
DHI Media Price Performance
