DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

