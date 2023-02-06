Digital Turbine (APPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.36-$0.39 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.36-0.39 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $7,316,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 376,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Further Reading

