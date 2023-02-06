Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,089 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

