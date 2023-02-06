Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $50.52 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

