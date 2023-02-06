Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $218.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.24.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.