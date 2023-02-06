Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allegion worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 67.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $122.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

