Distillate Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $105.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.