Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,104 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after buying an additional 70,578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

