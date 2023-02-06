Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 12,283 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after buying an additional 314,816 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after buying an additional 307,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,219,000 after buying an additional 300,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $107.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.