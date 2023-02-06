Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.