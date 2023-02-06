DLH (DLHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.89%.
DLH Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $12.78 on Monday. DLH has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
