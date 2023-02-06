DLH (DLHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $12.78 on Monday. DLH has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DLH by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DLH by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth $311,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About DLH

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.