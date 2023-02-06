DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,698 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 614,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of DPCS stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

