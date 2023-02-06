DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,397.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,397.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

DSV A/S Price Performance

DSDVY stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

