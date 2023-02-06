Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.
Dynatrace Price Performance
DT opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
