East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Holdings Trimmed by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

