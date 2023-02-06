Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

ESI opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.