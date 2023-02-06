Element Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.