Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.