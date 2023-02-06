Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 325.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 388.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

